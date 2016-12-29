Robin Pecknold tells fans he’s working on a solo album between two new Fleet Foxes records

The frontman recently teased the potential title and artwork of the band's third album

Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold has told fans he is working on a solo album as well as two records with his band.

He recently teased what is thought to be the title and artwork of the group’s third album on Instagram, although no details of the record have been officially confirmed.

That hasn’t stopped Pecknold from giving fans information on their fourth album, though. He replied to a fan on an Instagram photo captioned “LP4 moodboard”, telling them album four would be out “within 24 months of LP3 according to contract.”

He also said it wasn’t “written at all”, as The Line Of Best Fit reports. “Everything has gone into LP3, but a solo album is pretty [much] written and [we] will be working on four as soon as three is done,” he added.

Pecknold continued to explain that activity around his solo album, which is pretty [much] written, would be “so casual” and that he is “not trying to stir the pot with that at all.”

LP4 moodboard A photo posted by Robin Noel Pecknold (@robinpecknold) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:47pm PST

Pecknold recently posted a screenshot of the band’s back catalogue in his iTunes library, which included a record called ‘Ylajili’.

It was accompanied by some artwork. He has since deleted the post, but you can see it below, via Reddit/Stereogum.

‘Ylajili’ is the name of a character from Hunger, a Norwegian novel written by Knut Hamsun and published in 1890. The artwork takes the form of a photo by Japanese photographer Hiroshi Hamaya.

In November, the band also shared a different photo by Hamaya on their Facebook page. It showed the eruption of Mount Tokachi on the island of Hokkaido in Japan. When one fan commented to ask if this meant a new album, the band replied: “Alllllmost done.”

The band are reported to be performing at Spain’s Bilbao BBK festival in July, while Pecknold told a fan on Instagram their touring plans for 2017 were: “So far – Australia in May, EU in July, US Aug, US October, EU November.”