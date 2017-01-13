Robin Thicke reportedly accused of child abuse amid custody battle

Singer admits 'light spanking' but denies any unlawful abuse

Reports claim that Robin Thicke is being investigated for child abuse amid a custody battle over his 6-year-old son.

The singer, best known for 2013 smash ‘Blurred Lines’, is currently in a custody battle with ex-wife Paula Patton. The couple had been together since their teens and married in 2005. Patton filed for divorce in 2014 following reports of infidelity on Thicke’s part. Their divorce was finalised in 2015.

TMZ reports that Patton has filed an emergency court request to restrict Thicke’s contact with son Julian after the boy allegedly told his school that he had been physically assaulted by his father. These claims were then reported to the LA County Department of Children and Family Services by the school.

Court records show that Patton has filed an ex parte request with the court, while TMZ reports that Patton’s request to limit Thicke’s joint custody was denied.

Thicke has reportedly denied any abuse occurred, saying in a legal filing: “On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law – open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage.”

A DCFS spokesman has told The Hollywood Reporter that they cannot confirm or deny whether an incident was reported to them.

Following his split with Patton, Thicke released an album named after her, ‘Paula’, in 2014. It sold only 530 copies in the UK during its first week.

The singer’s father Alan Thicke passed away in December at the age of 69.