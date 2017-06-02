Germany’s Rock Am Ring Festival evacuated over ‘terrorist threat’

Police and organisers have released statements

Rock Am Ring festival in Germany has been evacuated on Friday night (June 2) after what organisers have described as a “terrorist threat”.

The German festival takes place in Nuerburg, western Germany, with up to 90,000 people expected to attend the festival over the course of the three-day event.

A statement from the organisers reads: “Due to a terrorist threat the police have advised us to interrupt the festival. We ask all festival visitors leave the festival site in a calm and controlled manner towards the exits and camping grounds. We have to support the police investigations.”

Local police have said they are investigating after receiving “concrete indications” that led to them not being able to “exclude a possible terrorist threat”.

Police say they had increased the number of officers to 1,200 in light of the recent Manchester terror attack.

Reports suggest that festival-goers sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as they left the site.

Rammstein were scheduled to headline the festival on Friday night, with Liam Gallagher, Bastille and Rag’N’Bone Man also set to perform.

The festival is expected to resume on Saturday (June 3), with the likes of Sum 41, System Of A Down, Prophets Of Rage, Macklemore and Jake Bugg also set to perform over the course of the weekend.