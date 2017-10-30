Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park announce massive 2018 line-up

2018 edition runs from June 1-3 in Nürburgring and Nuremberg

The line-up has been revealed for 2018’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals.

The twin festival take place concurrently in Nürburgring and Nuremberg, Germany. 2018’s events will run from June 1-3.

It has been announced that 2018’s edition of the rock-leaning festivals will be headlined by Foo Fighters, Thirty Seconds To Mars and Gorillaz.

They will be joined on the bill by Marilyn Manson, Avenged Sevenfold, Rise Against, Stone Sour, Good Charlotte, Jimmy Eat World, Bullet For My Vallentine, A Perfect Circle, Enter Shikari, Asking Alexandria, Nothing But Thieves and more.

You can see the full line-up so far in the poster below:

This year’s festivals were headlined by Rammstein, System of a Down and German punk band Die Toten Hosen.

An evacuation took place on the Friday night at Rock Am Ring after a “terrorist threat”. Local police said they had received “concrete indications” that led to them not being able to “exclude a possible terrorist threat”. A statement from the organisers at the time read: “Due to a terrorist threat the police have advised us to interrupt the festival. We ask all festival visitors leave the festival site in a calm and controlled manner towards the exits and camping grounds. We have to support the police investigations.”

2016’s Rock Am Ring was cancelled during the second day after 80 people were hospitalised due to severe thunderstorms.