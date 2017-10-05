Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 nominees revealed

Radiohead, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine and Depeche Mode are among those leading the charge

Radiohead, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine and Depeche Mode are among the music legends leading the nominations for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018.

To be eligible for entry into the hallowed hall, each potential nominee’s first single or album had to be released in 1992 or earlier.

Joining them in the shortlist are Bon Jovi, Judas Priest, the Cars, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, MC5, the Meters, the Moody Blues, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Link Wray and the Zombies.

The top five will be decided by a public vote, along with input from over 800 artists, historians and music industry insiders. The winners will be announced in December and inducted on April 14th at a ceremony at Public Hall in Cleveland

To have your say, you have until December 5 to vote over at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s website.

While this is the first nomination for some of the acts, many have already appeared in the shortlist before. This marks the fifth nomination for J. Geils Band, the fourth for LL Cool J and the Meters, the third for the Cars, MC5 and the Zombies and the second for Bon Jovi, Depeche Mode, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and Link Wray.

Keeping up with the Hall’s new standard, each past member of each band will also be honoured – meaning that former Depeche Mode members Alan Wilder and co-founder Vince Clarke are also listed. The many ex-members of Bon Jovi, Judas Priest and Dire Straights are also listed. This follows controversy after Pearl Jam’s ex-drummer protested after their induction in 2017.

Many are hoping for Rage Against The Machine to reunite for their induction, as three of the members are currently touring without frontman Zach De La Rocha as Prophets Of Rage. Radiohead have said that they’re planning a hiatus next year, while Kate Bush rarely makes public appearances – but teased thatshe might play live or recording new music again soon.

“The thing about that show is that a lot of the material was already, most of the material, was already written. And to start something like that from scratch is another whole world of work isn’t it,” she said earlier this year. “I don’t know. It was an extraordinary thing to be involved in, especially to have got the response that we did. It was wonderful for everybody involved in the show to get that kind of positive feeling every night.

“It was really magical. But I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m going to do next. Definitely do something. I want to just do something new. I’ve been working with this project for a really long time now.”

When asked if she was working on new material, Bush replied: “I haven’t written a song for ages. I haven’t been writing.”

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

But when pushed to see if she had released her final album and ‘The KT Fellowship’ marked ‘a full stop’, she said: “Oh no, I don’t think so. I think it’s just a rather big comma.”