Musician passed away peacefully surrounded by family, daughter confirms

Fats Domino has passed away at the age of 89, according to local reports.

The US singer is known as a pioneer of rock and roll, influencing the likes of Elvis Presley, The Beatles and more.

Local TV station WWL-TV has reported the news of his death, citing confirmation from Domino’s daughter, who said that the musician died peacefully surrounded by family in New Orleans.

Mark Bone, chief investigator with Louisiana’s Jefferson Parish coroner’s office, confirmed to the Associated Press that Domino died on Tuesday (October 24) of natural causes.

Domino is known for his hits ‘Ain’t That a Shame’, ‘Blueberry Hill’ and ‘I’m Walkin’. He scored 11 top 10 hits in the US between 1955 and 1960 and sold over 65 million records over the course of his career, more than any other ’50s-era artist other than Elvis. In 1986, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The musician’s real name was Antoine Domino Jr. An early collaborator, Billy Diamond, gave him his nickname of ‘Fats’, explaining: “I call him ‘Fats’ because if he keeps eating, he’s going to be just as big!”.