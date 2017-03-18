Rock and Roll musician Chuck Berry dies aged 90

He was found unresponsive at his home in Missouri

The iconic rock and roll musician Chuck Berry has died aged 90.

Police in Missouri announced that Berry had been found unresponsive at his home on Saturday afternoon.

The St Charles County Police confirmed the news on Twitter and Facebook, reporting that they had tried and failed to revive the musician.

They wrote on Facebook: “first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.”

Berry was considered a pioneer of the rock and roll genre. His first single, ‘Maybellene’ was one of the first songs to be classified as a rock and roll hit. Berry won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 1984 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 1986.