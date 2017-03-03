Rod Stewart says his ‘ISIS-style execution video’ was actually a Game Of Thrones prank

Singer says he and his touring crew were simply 'larking about'.

Rod Stewart has insisted he was not trying to mock up an ISIS-style execution in a recent Instagram video.

A clip posted by Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster shows the singer in the Abu Dhabi desert appearing to use his hand to imitate a beheading. After the video appeared online, some fans pointed out its resemblance to ISIS propaganda videos, and Lancaster has since deleted it from her account.

However, the clip is still available to watch on YouTube – see below.

Stewart has now apologised for the video and insisted that he was actually imitating Game Of Thrones with his hand gesture.

“From re-enacting the Beatles’ Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show,” he said in a statement. “Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

The rock icon also hit the headlines in January after he appeared to be drunk on live TV while helping out with the Scottish FA Cup draw.

Meanwhile, Stewart has been announced as a headliner of Isle Of Wight Festival 2017, joining Arcade Fire, Bastille and David Guetta on the bill. He begins the latest leg of his Las Vegas residency later this month.