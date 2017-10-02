Roger Waters announces massive British Summer Time Hyde Park show

Here's how to get tickets....

Roger Waters is set to play Hyde Park next summer as part of the British Summer Time festival, bringing his ‘Us+Them’ tour to the UK for the first time ever.

The Pink Floyd icon will kick off next year’s series of massive outdoor gigs on Friday July 6, and is the first headliner to be announced after the likes of Phil Collins and Justin Bieber headlined the Hyde Park stage earlier this year.

Tickets are set to go on general sale from Friday October 6, ranging from £89.90 for general admission to £249.90 for a Diamond View ticket. You can buy them here.

The show will mark Waters’ first live appearance in the UK since releasing new album ‘Is This The Life We Really Want?’ in June, and comes as part of his ‘Us+Them Tour’.

Last year, Waters also joined the likes of the Rolling Stones, Neil Young and Paul McCartney to play California’s Desert Trip Festival, which saw him using the biggest quadrophonic sound system ever built.

He’s also devised an ambitious stage show that sees him pay homage to Pink Floyd with floating pigs and the towers of Battersea Power Station rising behind the stage.

During a show in Chicago earlier this year, Waters also brought Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder on stage to perform Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb.