Roger Waters tells anti-Trump tour critics to ‘go see Katy Perry’ instead

Pink Floyd's Waters says his new album was inspired by antipathy towards US President.

Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters has hit back at critics of his ‘Us + Them’ tour, which features anti-Trump imagery.

Doctored images of the president were shown in bright, Warhol-like colors depicting him with lipstick, with breasts, with a Klan hood, without pants (showing a tiny penis), with his head on a pig and with the word “charade” written over his face.

A giant, flying, drone-controlled pig also flew around a giant screen with the words “welcome to the machine” written on it juxtaposed by an image of Trump with dollar signs over his eyes and a word bubble saying, “I won!”. The other side of the pig simply read: “piggy bank of war.”

Waters also showcased some of Trump’s most heinous quotes about his proposed border wall, 9/11, taxes, women and his daughter Ivanka followed by the words “fuck Trump”.

The imagery has drawn some criticism – mainly when Waters has played Republican states in America. Speaking to CNN about the critics, Waters said: “I find it slightly surprising that anybody could have been listening to my songs for 50 years without understanding,”

When asked what he would say to fans looking to escape politics during his show, Waters replied, “Go see Katy Perry or watch the Kardashians. I don’t care.”

Waters also revealed that the imagery caused American Express to pull out as a sponsor of the tour, costing $4million. See the full interview below.

Waters recently released ‘Is This The Life We Really Want?’ on June 2. It was his first LP since 1992’s ‘Amused To Death’. The album, which has been produced and mixed with Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, was released as a 180-gram vinyl LP, on CD and digitally.

He apparently drew inspiration from the antipathy he feels toward the Trump administration, as well as a dramatic radio play he had been writing before working on the LP about a man and his granddaughter investigating why children were being killed in faraway lands. “Two or three of the songs from that idea are on this album,” he said. “Nigel Godrich persuaded me that for the purposes of a rock & roll record, which is what this is, he felt my theatrical idea – I’d written the whole thing as a radio play – was less than ideal.”