Roger Waters responds to critics of anti-Trump images in show: ‘Go see Katy Perry or watch the Kardashians’

The tour features several photoshopped images of the US President, including with him wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood

Roger Waters has hit back at critics of his ‘Us + Them’ tour, which features anti-Trump imagery.

The Pink Floyd co-founder is currently on tour in the US playing songs from the iconic British band’s albums ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’, ‘The Wall’, ‘Animals’ and ‘Wish You Were Here’.

The show features photo-shopped images that portray the US President in lipstick, a Ku Klux Klan hood, as a pig and wearing a dress.

Speaking to CNN, Waters responded to the criticism the tour has drawn, especially in states considered Republican territory. “I find it slightly surprising that anybody could have been listening to my songs for 50 years without understanding,” he said, as Consequence Of Sound reports.

Questioned as to what he would say to those fans who wanted to escape from politics when listening to music or going to gigs, Waters replied: “Go see Katy Perry or watch the Kardashians. I don’t care.”

The musician added that the content of the show had caused American Express to pull out of sponsoring the tour, saying that that had cost him $4 million. “Mind you, they’re still sponsoring the tour in Canada,” he said.

Meanwhile, Waters and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder teamed up for a cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’ last month.

Waters welcomed the singer to the stage during his second show at Chicago’s United Centre. Vedder helped out on the song’s chorus and chipped in with an acoustic guitar. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance above.

The pair last performed the track together at the 12-12-12 concert benefiting victims of Hurricane Sandy.