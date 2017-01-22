Watch new footage of Roger Waters’ anti-Trump visuals during his live performance of ‘Pigs’

The Pink Floyd co-founder has taken to performing the song with different sets of visuals mocking the now-President

Roger Waters has formally unveiled his latest set of anti-Donald Trump live visuals in a new video to mark the inauguration of the 45th President of the US.

The Pink Floyd co-founder has inducted these visuals into his live gigs during the past few months, with his appearance at the California festival Desert Trip in October a notable example. Initially intended to mock the then-Republican candidate, Waters’ shots at Trump included a flying pig that had the words “Fuck Trump and his wall” emblazoned on it, as well as giant, super-imposed pictures of Trump with some members of the Ku Klux Klan.

With Trump now in office as US President following his inauguration in Washington D.C. on Friday (January 20), Waters has stepped up his efforts to criticise the new Commander-in-Chief through his social media platforms. Waters marked Inauguration Day by sharing a new video of his September performance of the 1977 song ‘Pigs’ – filmed in Mexico City – on his Twitter and Facebook accounts, with the words “the resistance begins today” accompanying the newly-released footage.

Watch Waters’ live performance of ‘Pigs’, featuring the anti-Trump visuals, below.

Earlier this month, Waters delighted fans by previewing new material from what will be his first solo album in nearly 25 years, while also revealing that he is working with famed Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich on the forthcoming record.