Roger Waters considering performing Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ at US-Mexico border in Trump protest

Music legend says his band's 1979 classic album is 'very relevant now'

Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters is considering performing his band’s 1979 classic album ‘The Wall’ at the US-Mexico border in a protest against Donald Trump.

In 1990, Waters famously performed the album in Berlin to mark the fall of the Berlin Wall the previous year. Now, speaking to AFP, the legendary musician has said that he could plan another similar performance.

Waters described the album as “very relevant now with Mr Trump and all of this talk of building walls and creating as much enmity as possible between races and religions,” going on to stated how his album is “about how detrimental building walls can be on a personal level, but also on broader levels.”

Getty Images

“There will first need to be an awakening against these far-right policies. The sewers are engorged by greedy and powerful men as I speak to you,” Waters added. “Music is a legitimate place to express protest, musicians have an absolute right, a duty, to open their mouths to speak out.”

Waters has been protesting against Trump with his visuals for his live shows, which have included a flying pig that had the words “Fuck Trump and his wall” emblazoned on it, as well as giant, super-imposed pictures of Trump with some members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Meanwhile, both Waters and fellow Pink Floyd member Nick Mason have appeared open to the band reuniting to play Glastonbury Festival.