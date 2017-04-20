Roger Waters reveals full details of first album in 25 years

Pink Floyd man is working with Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich

Roger Waters has revealed full details of his first solo album in 25 years.

Entitled ‘Is This The Life We Really Want?’, the Pink Floyd co-founder will release the new record on June 2. It is his first LP since 1992’s ‘Amused To Death’.

He posted the artwork for the 12 track record, which you can view below, earlier today (April 20).

The album, which has been produced and mixed with Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, will be released as a 180-gram vinyl LP, on CD and digitally.

The record has been described as an “unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times” and sees Waters collaborate with musicians including Godrich (arrangement, sound collages, keyboards, guitar), Gus Seyffert (bass, guitar, keyboards), Jonathan Wilson (guitar, keyboards), Joey Waronker (drums), Roger Mannning (keyboards), Lee Pardini (keyboards) and Lucius (vocals) with Jessica Wolfe and Holly Proctor, reports Rolling Stone.

He has apparently drawn inspiration from the antipathy he feels toward the Trump administration, as well as a dramatic radio play he had been writing before working on the LP about a man and his granddaughter investigating why children were being killed in faraway lands. “Two or three of the songs from that idea are on this album,” he said. “Nigel Godrich persuaded me that for the purposes of a rock & roll record, which is what this is, he felt my theatrical idea – I’d written the whole thing as a radio play – was less than ideal.”

Earlier this year, he posted images of himself in studio with Godrich, working on the record. The full tracklisting is below:

‘When We Were Young’

‘Déjà Vu’

‘The Last Refugee’

‘Picture That’

‘Broken Bones’

‘Is This The Life We Really Want?’

‘Bird In A Gale’

‘The Most Beautiful Girl’

‘Smell The Roses’

‘Wait For Her’

‘Oceans Apart’

‘Part of Me Died’