Listen to Roger Waters’ new solo single ‘Smell The Roses’

Pink Floyd man shares song from first solo album in 25 years

Roger Waters has unveiled a track from his first solo album in 25 years.

Entitled ‘Is This The Life We Really Want?’, the Pink Floyd co-founder will release his new record on June 2. It is his first LP since 1992’s ‘Amused To Death’. The album, which has been produced and mixed with Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, will be released as a 180-gram vinyl LP, on CD and digitally.

First, Waters has shared a new song from the album called ‘Smell The Roses’. Listen to that beneath.

Waters’ new record has been described as an “unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times” and sees Waters collaborate with musicians including Godrich (arrangement, sound collages, keyboards, guitar), Gus Seyffert (bass, guitar, keyboards), Jonathan Wilson (guitar, keyboards), Joey Waronker (drums), Roger Mannning (keyboards), Lee Pardini (keyboards) and Lucius (vocals) with Jessica Wolfe and Holly Proctor.

The former Pink Floyd man has apparently drawn inspiration from the antipathy he feels toward the Trump administration, as well as a dramatic radio play he had been writing before working on the LP about a man and his granddaughter investigating why children were being killed in faraway lands. “Two or three of the songs from that idea are on this album,” he said. “Nigel Godrich persuaded me that for the purposes of a rock & roll record, which is what this is, he felt my theatrical idea – I’d written the whole thing as a radio play – was less than ideal.”

The album’s artwork and full tracklisting are below:

‘When We Were Young’

‘Déjà Vu’

‘The Last Refugee’

‘Picture That’

‘Broken Bones’

‘Is This The Life We Really Want?’

‘Bird In A Gale’

‘The Most Beautiful Girl’

‘Smell The Roses’

‘Wait For Her’

‘Oceans Apart’

‘Part of Me Died’