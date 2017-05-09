The Rolling Stones announce 2017 ‘No Filter’ European tour
'Hey guys, here we come'
The Rolling Stones have announced details of their ‘No Filter’ tour – hitting European stadiums in 2017. Full dates and ticket details are below, and see the trailer above.
The rock veterans are back to play 13 shows in 12 different European cities this Autumn, kicking off in Hamburg in September.
As well as their usual catalogue of classic singles and fan favourites, this time the band also promise to “include a couple of unexpected tracks each night and randomly selected surprises from their formidable arsenal of songs”.
“I’m so excited to be touring Europe this Autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we’ve never done before,” said frontman Mick Jagger, while guitarist Keith Richards simply added ““Hey guys, here we come. See you there!”
The Rolling Stones’ upcoming ‘No Filter’ European tour dates are below. Tickets go on sale later this week and will be available here.
9 September – Hamburg, Germany: Stadtpark
12 September – Munich, Germany: Olympic Stadium
16 September – Spielberg, Austria: Spielberg at Red Bull Ring
20 September – Zurich, Switzerland: Letzigrund Stadium
23 September – Lucca, Italy: Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls
27 September – Barcelona, Spain: Olympic Stadium
30 September – Amsterdam, Holland: Amsterdam ArenA
3 October – Copenhagen, Denmark: Parken Stadium
9 October – Dusseldorf, Germany: Esprit arena
12 October – Stockholm, Sweden: Friends Arena
15 October – Arnhem, Holland: GelreDome
19 October – Paris, France: U Arena
22 October – Paris, France: U Arena
It was recently revealed that Jagger has written a ‘masterpiece’ memoir, but would likely never publish it.
Writer and publisher John Blake mades the claim in an article for The Spectator, in which he alleges to have the manuscript kept in a “secret hiding place”.
Blake says that it was written in late ’70s when Jagger was paid an advance of £1 million, which he eventually gave back. It offers an “extraordinary insight” into the singer and “shows a quieter, more watchful Mick than the fast-living caricature”.