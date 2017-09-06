The Rolling Stones announce support acts for 2017 European tour

The 'No Filter' tour kicks off next week

The Rolling Stones have announced details of the support acts for their mammoth 2017 European tour. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The ‘No Filter’ European tour kicks off later this month, hitting a number of arenas and stadiums across mainland Europe. Sadly, the shows won’t be visiting the UK this year.

“Sorry to our UK fans there are no UK dates on this run, due to lack of available venues because of sporting fixtures,” the band said on Twitter. “Hope to be here in 2018.”

Meanwhile, lucky Europeans and those willing to visit the continent, the tour begins in Hamburg next week on Saturday September 9.

Kaleo will be supporting the band on their first few shows in Hamburg, Munich and Spielberg, before John Lee Hooker Jr. picks up opening duties in Spielberg.

Rising indie stars The Struts will then be opening for the band in Zurich and Lucca, before Los Zigarros take up the mantle in Barcelona, de Staat in Amsterdam and Rival Sons in Copenhagen and Dusseldorf.

Closing off the run of shows, The Hellacopters will play in Stockholm, blues hero Leon Bridges will open in Arnhem and Cage The Elephant open for the band on the final three nights Paris’ new U Arena.

The Rolling Stones’ upcoming tour dates with support acts are below

9 September: Hamburg, Germany – Stadtpark with Kaleo

12 September: Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium with Kaleo

16 September: Spielberg, Austria – Spielberg at Red Bull Ring with Kaleo and John Lee Hooker Jr.

20 September: Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadium with The Struts

23 September: Lucca, Italy – Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls with The Struts

27 September: Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium with Los Zigarros

30 September: Amsterdam, Holland – Amsterdam Arena with de Staat

3 October: Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken Stadium with Rival Sons

9 October: Dusseldorf, Germany – Esprit Arena with Rival Sons

12 October: Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena with The Hellacopters

15 October: Arnhem, Holland – GelreDome with Leon Bridges

19 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant

22 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant

25 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant