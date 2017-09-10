Watch The Rolling Stones kick off their European tour in Hamburg
See a clip of 'It's Only Rock N' Roll' and more
The Rolling Stones kicked off their European tour with a setlist full of fan favourites in Hamburg last night (Sept 9).
The opening night of The Rolling Stones ‘No Filter’ European tour saw the band perform to 82,000 fans at the Festwiese am Stadtpark. It was the first live music event at the venue in 28 years.
The setlist included classics ‘It’s Only Rock And Roll’, ‘Paint It Black’, ‘Start Me Up’ and ‘Brown Sugar’ as well as ‘Just Your Fool’ and ‘Ride ‘Em On Down’.
The band also performed ‘Under My Thumb’ and pulled out ‘Play With Fire’ and ‘Dancing With Mr D’. You can see clips of the show below and the full setlist below that.
Rolling Stones setlist 09/09/17
Sympathy for the Devil
It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
Tumbling Dice
Out of Control
Just Your Fool (Buddy Johnson and His Orchestra cover)
Ride ‘Em on Down (Jimmy Reed cover)
Play With Fire (first since 23 Feb 1990)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Dancing With Mr. D (first since 19 Oct 1973)
Under My Thumb (by request) (first since 22 Nov 2006)
Paint It Black
Honky Tonk Women
Slipping Away
Happy
Midnight Rambler
Miss You
Street Fighting Man
Start Me Up
Brown Sugar
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Encore:
Gimme Shelter
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
This was the first performance in the 14 date tour, which sees the band stop in Austria, Holland, Spain, Italy, Denmark and France.
You can see the rest of the dates below.
12 September: Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium with Kaleo
16 September: Spielberg, Austria – Spielberg at Red Bull Ring with Kaleo and John Lee Hooker Jr.
20 September: Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadium with The Struts
23 September: Lucca, Italy – Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls with The Struts
27 September: Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium with Los Zigarros
30 September: Amsterdam, Holland – Amsterdam Arena with de Staat
3 October: Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken Stadium with Rival Sons
9 October: Dusseldorf, Germany – Esprit Arena with Rival Sons
12 October: Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena with The Hellacopters
15 October: Arnhem, Holland – GelreDome with Leon Bridges
19 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant
22 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant
25 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant