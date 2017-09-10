See a clip of 'It's Only Rock N' Roll' and more

The Rolling Stones kicked off their European tour with a setlist full of fan favourites in Hamburg last night (Sept 9).

The opening night of The Rolling Stones ‘No Filter’ European tour saw the band perform to 82,000 fans at the Festwiese am Stadtpark. It was the first live music event at the venue in 28 years.

The setlist included classics ‘It’s Only Rock And Roll’, ‘Paint It Black’, ‘Start Me Up’ and ‘Brown Sugar’ as well as ‘Just Your Fool’ and ‘Ride ‘Em On Down’.

The band also performed ‘Under My Thumb’ and pulled out ‘Play With Fire’ and ‘Dancing With Mr D’. You can see clips of the show below and the full setlist below that.

Rolling Stones setlist 09/09/17

Sympathy for the Devil

It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

Tumbling Dice

Out of Control

Just Your Fool (Buddy Johnson and His Orchestra cover)

Ride ‘Em on Down (Jimmy Reed cover)

Play With Fire (first since 23 Feb 1990)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Dancing With Mr. D (first since 19 Oct 1973)

Under My Thumb (by request) (first since 22 Nov 2006)

Paint It Black

Honky Tonk Women

Slipping Away

Happy

Midnight Rambler

Miss You

Street Fighting Man

Start Me Up

Brown Sugar

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Encore:

Gimme Shelter

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

This was the first performance in the 14 date tour, which sees the band stop in Austria, Holland, Spain, Italy, Denmark and France.

You can see the rest of the dates below.

12 September: Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium with Kaleo

16 September: Spielberg, Austria – Spielberg at Red Bull Ring with Kaleo and John Lee Hooker Jr.

20 September: Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadium with The Struts

23 September: Lucca, Italy – Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls with The Struts

27 September: Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium with Los Zigarros

30 September: Amsterdam, Holland – Amsterdam Arena with de Staat

3 October: Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken Stadium with Rival Sons

9 October: Dusseldorf, Germany – Esprit Arena with Rival Sons

12 October: Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena with The Hellacopters

15 October: Arnhem, Holland – GelreDome with Leon Bridges

19 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant

22 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant

25 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant