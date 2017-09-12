The Rolling Stones to headline huge new 2018 festival in Knebworth?

Will rock be coming home?

Concert giants AEG are rumoured to be launching a huge new festival at Knebworth in 2018 – headlined by The Rolling Stones.

As Music Week reports, music would finally return to the hallowed site for a “multi-day extravaganza” – following the likes of Sonisphere and legendary shows by Oasis, Robbie Williams, Queen and Pink Floyd in the past.

AEG have refused to comment on the speculation, but the company are currently promoting the Stones’ European tour, having previously been behind their appearances at Desert Trip last year and British Summer Time 2013 – the band’s last UK appearance.

This comes after the rock n’ roll legends announced that their 2018 European ‘No Filter’ Tour would not be visiting the UK this year, but were hoping to reveal dates for 2018.

“Sorry to our UK fans there are no UK dates on this run, due to lack of available venues because of sporting fixtures,” the band said on Twitter. “Hope to be here in 2018.”

A Rolling Stones spokesperson also declined to comment on the Knebworth rumours.

Sonisphere 2014 was the last major music event to take place at Knebworth, after the 2015 edition of the festival was cancelled.

Earlier this week, The Rolling Stones kicked off their 2017 ‘No Filter’ European tour in Hamburg. Their remaining dates are below.

16 September: Spielberg, Austria – Spielberg at Red Bull Ring with Kaleo and John Lee Hooker Jr.

20 September: Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadium with The Struts

23 September: Lucca, Italy – Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls with The Struts

27 September: Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium with Los Zigarros

30 September: Amsterdam, Holland – Amsterdam Arena with de Staat

3 October: Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken Stadium with Rival Sons

9 October: Dusseldorf, Germany – Esprit Arena with Rival Sons

12 October: Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena with The Hellacopters

15 October: Arnhem, Holland – GelreDome with Leon Bridges

19 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant

22 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant

25 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant