"Cutting some new stuff".

Keith Richards has revealed that The Rolling Stones are heading back into the studio to record their first album of original material in 12 years.

The iconic band’s last original album came in the form of 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, which was followed by ‘Blue & Lonesome’, the covers album they released last year.

Now, guitarist Keith Richards has revealed that they’re in the early stages of recording their next album.

“Yes, yes, we are — very, very shortly,” he replied when quizzed about the prospect of a new record.

“Cutting some new stuff and considering where to take it next. Blue & Lonesome caught us a little bit by surprise in that we figured it was something we had to do, but we didn’t expect the response.”

@skeptagram and @mickjagger in the studio. Photo by @shaneaveli A post shared by SKEPTA FAN PAGE (@skeptagram) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Earlier this month, the grime star posted the photo of himself with The Rolling Stones‘ frontman to Instagram, with no information as to whether it would be for Skepta’s own new material, a new Stones record, or a completely separate project entirely.

Later this year, they will also head out on a European tour – stopping off for shows in cities including Hamburg, Munich, Barcelona, and Amsterdam.