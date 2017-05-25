Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood ‘recovering’ after lung surgery

Guitarist had a lung lesion successfully removed

The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is recovering after having a lung lesion successfully removed, a spokesperson for the band has confirmed.

Wood, who turns 70 next week (June 1), underwent keyhole surgery after the lesion was found during a routine medical exam. He is expected to make a full recovery and will join his band for their European tour, kicking off in September.

“I’m so grateful for modern screening which picked this up so early, and would like to thank all the doctors who treated me,” Wood said of the news.

Last year, Woods fathered his fifth and sixth children as wife Sally Humphreys, 38, gave birth to two daughters.

Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones recently revealed that they will not be playing in the UK as part of their 2017 European ‘No Filter’ tour – blaming a ‘lack of available venues’.

“Sorry to our UK fans there are no UK dates on this run, due to lack of available venues because of sporting fixtures,” the band said on Twitter. “Hope to be here in 2018.”

The Rolling Stones’ upcoming ‘No Filter’ European tour dates are below.