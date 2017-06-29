She made the confession during the band's headline set at the festival

The xx singer and guitarist Romy Madley Croft has admitted that she was dumped at the Danish Roskilde Festival as a sixteen year old attendee.

During the band’s headline set tonight, the singer explained that she had come to the festival as a teenager.

“I had an amazing time, except for one thing. I got dumped,” she told the crowd. “But everything happens for a reason, right? And now I’m here with you, and you are way more fun than she was.”

She followed the confession with a solo rendition of ‘Performance’, and was afterwards given a large hug by bandmate and bassist Oliver Sim.

See a clip from the band’s Roskilde show below:

Sim also spoke to the crowd, telling the audience that he loves festivals “because you can let go of any pain, any struggle at home. Have fun this weekend. Just enjoy yourself. You deserve that.”

As the band wrapped up the set with a performance of ‘On Hold’, Madley Croft again referenced her teenage visit to the festival. “If you had told me at sixteen that we would be playing on this stage, I wouldn’t have believed you. That is down to you and your support.”

The band were playing on the headliners’ Orange Stage. The Danish festival is attended by 130,000 people.

The xx today unveiled their new video for ‘I Dare You’, starring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson. On Saturday the band will play Open’er festival.