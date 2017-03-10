Hear snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan sing Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’ during awkward interview

O'Sullivan takes on the Britpop classic after a defeat

Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan broke out an Oasis cover during an awkward recent interview, singing a few lines of ‘Wonderwall’.

O’Sullivan was being interviewed by BBC Wales Sport after his Players Championship quarter-final defeat to Judd Trump when he referenced the Britpop hit.

The player was told that he “took a while to get going” in the match, to which O’Sullivan replied: “Maybe… maybe, there’s gonna be the one that saves me. And after all, you’re my wonderwall” – a slightly altered version of the actual lyrics.

Listen below. The Oasis part comes at the 0.38 mark.

Meanwhile, ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will release his debut solo album later this year. He recently revealed its title.

Gallagher first confirmed that he was working on his debut solo LP last August, penning a record deal with Warner Bros.

Liam now appears to have confirmed the title of his solo album, informing his followers on Twitter of the name ‘As You Were’.

In a tweet seemingly directed at his brother Noel, the ex-Beady Eye frontman wrote: “To all you you you haters out there and I know there’s only the 1 the name of my fab new record is AS YOU WERE”.

