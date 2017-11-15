Roskilde 2018 announces huge line-up

One of Europe’s biggest festivals, Roskilde has announced the first wave of artists for 2018 – featuring the likes of Stormzy, Gorillaz, David Byrne and many more.

After this summer’s festival saw performances from the likes of Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, Justice, The Weeknd and many more, next year’s edition will welcome First Aid Kit, Fleet Foxes and Chelsea Wolfe alongside the UK grime king, Albarn’s animated icons and the Talking Heads turned solo star.

”Both Gorillaz and David Byrne embody the spirit of Roskilde Festival’s music profile,” Head of Programme Anders Wahrén. “They’re both exceptionally curious and open-minded, always on the lookout for new things to explore and incorporate in their music. We’re thrilled to have them as part of the same line-up combined with younger acts like Stormzy and First Aid Kit.”

Roskilde 2018 takes place in Denmark from Saturday 30 June – Sunday 7 July. Visit here for tickets and more information. See the full line-up so far below:

GORILLAZ

DAVID BYRNE

FIRST AID KIT

FLEET FOXES

STORMZY

CHELSEA WOLFE

CLUTCH

KAKKMADDAFAKKA

OMNI

SCOUR

SLAVES

After recently dropping surprise new single ‘Garage Palace‘ with Little Simz, Gorillaz are about to return to the UK with their world tour in support of their acclaimed 2017 album ‘Humanz‘, Albarn is already planning out their next record – and says it could well be a surprise release. In December 2010, Gorillaz fourth album ‘The Fall‘ was released with just five days notice as a free download. Now, it looks like they could catch their fans off guard once again – could ‘Garage Palace’ feature?