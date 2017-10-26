Summer 2018's gonna be big

Roskilde Festival has announced its first headliners for the 2018 edition.

The event will take place between Saturday 30 June to Saturday 7 July, with around 175 acts set to play the Danish festival.

It has now been announced that pop superstar Bruno Mars will top the bill, alongside Danish composer C.V Jorgensen and Scottish rock-band Mogwai.

American rapper Vince Staples has also been confirmed for the 48th anniversary of Roskilde, together with Myrkur, Nelson Can, Oh Sees, Yasuaki Shimizu, Watain and Wilkinson.

Anders Wahrén, Head of Programme, said, “Bruno Mars oozes star quality, and he is first and foremost an outstanding live performer, born to be on stage.

“There is absolutely no doubt that he will deliver the goods to a crowd that’s ready to party in front of our main stage.”

Northern Europe’s largest music and arts festival is non-profit and entirely run by volunteers.

Tickets for Roskilde Festival go on sale on November 15 here.

In 2017, Foo Fighters, The xx and Arcade Fire played the Danish event.

Earlier today, Bruno Mars was also announced as the Open’er headliner. Earlier this month, he was confirmed as playing British Summer Time 2018.