Rough Trade to open new UK location

The store will be the fourth in the country and the sixth overall

Rough Trade have announced plans to open a new store in the UK later this year.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The company already run three shops in the country, with two in London and one in Nottingham. They also run a combined shop and music venue in New York and announced plans earlier this year to reopen a Paris store.

The fourth UK Rough Trade will be located in Bristol and will feature a café, bar and live performance space. It comes as local record shop Rise announces it will close later this summer, with Rough Trade set to take over its space in the city.

In a statement posted to social media, Rise said: “Rise Bristol is closing its current chapter on its inspiring history. Rough Trade […] joined forces with Rise a few years ago and together will open an impressive new Rough Trade in Bristol.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Rise Bristol will shut its doors at the end of the summer. Stay tuned for news about Rough Trade Bristol.”

As The Line Of Best Fit reports, Rise had announced plans to relocate earlier this summer and it is expected Rough Trade will be located on Nelson Street in Bristol city centre.

Rise also operates two other stores in the south west of England – one in Worcester and one in Cheltenham.