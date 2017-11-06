Royal Blood and Wolf Alice to support Queens Of The Stone Age

Josh Homme's band will be hitting the road in the UK later this month

Royal Blood and Wolf Alice have been announced to support Queens Of The Stone Age for a series of US tour dates.

Wolf Alice will join the band in Texas, Louisiana and Florida, while Royal Blood will provide support for dates in Canada, Wisconsin and New York as part of a North America tour.

“That to us is nuts,” speaking about supporting Josh Homme’s band Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr previously told NME. “If we’re being really honest, when everything started kicking off, the first ambition we had was ‘if we can go on the road with Queens Of The Stone Age, that would be a huge achievement for us’. That is going to be a masterclass in rock n’ roll for us too. That’s going to be like working under Gordon Ramsay.

“To watch Jon Theodore drumming for Ben and to watch [Mikey, bass] Shuman and Josh [Homme, frontman] play and put on the show that they do, I think we’re just going to be watching their every move and trying to learn as much as we can.”

The tour dates come just days after frontman Josh Homme broke up a fight during a gig in New York.

Before playing the ‘Villains’ track ‘Domesticated Animals’, Homme paused the show after noticing a fight break out in the crowd.

“What’s going on? Is this something like a fight?” Homme asked, shaking his head. “We’re not here to fight. If you want to fight, stick your head up your ass and fight for air – and get the fuck out.

“We’re here to dance, everybody’s going to get laid, and we don’t want security to be all over the place – they’re already really tight here,” he continued. “My point is this: we can show up exactly how we should be, right? So don’t be a dick… we’re not the soundtrack to you fighting, we’re the soundtrack to you fucking. If you don’t like that, get the fuck out.”

Queens Of The Stone Age’s full North America tour dates are:

MARCH

21 San Diego, CA The Observatory

22 San Diego, CA The Observatory

28 Honolulu, HI The Republic

APRIL

24 Austin, TX Austion 360 Amphitheatre

25 Irving, TX The Pavilion

26 Shreveport, LA Municipal Auditorium

27 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

MAY

1 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

2 St Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater

17 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddlebank

16 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

20 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

22 Madison, WI Breese Stevens Field

24 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

25 Rochester, NY Dome Arena

Tickets go on sale from Friday (November 10), except Austin, which follows on November 17.

Meanwhile, Queens Of The Stone Age are to set to perform a series of shows in the UK and Ireland this month.

They will play:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena