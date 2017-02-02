Royal Blood announce first UK show of 2017

Brighton duo are currently working on a new album

Royal Blood have announced their first UK show of 2017.

The Brighton duo will perform at this year’s Eden Sessions on June 22 and are likely to debut material from their forthcoming second album. Tickets go on sale next Thursday (February 9) at 5.30pm. For more information head to Edensessions.com.

They join previously announced acts Madness (June 16) and Bryan Adams (July 6).

The Eden Sessions enter their sixteenth year in 2017. Last year saw Lionel Richie, Tom Jones, PJ Harvey, Manic Street Preachers and Jess Glynne perform at the concert series.

Royal Blood recently revealed that their hotly-anticipated new album is sounding ‘sexy’ and ‘more confident’ – while assuring fans that they’re ‘not turning into Keane’.

The band are set to drop the follow-up their acclaimed and huge-selling 2014 self-titled debut this year, after dropping a trailer for the new record with the title ‘2017’.

“We had a warehouse space in Burbank and it was great,” said frontman Mike Kerr. “We’d party at night and write all day. By that point, we felt the record was coming together and there was a bit of a theme between the songs.”

He added that the band wrote around 50 songs for the album with the motto “anything you’re not proud of, bin it” – with the results proving “way sexier, more confident sounding” than their debut.

When quizzed on if their second album would feature more on piano, drummer Ben Thatcher said: “We’re not turning into Keane, put it that way. We’re still bringing the rock n’ roll.”

Last year they also performed another new track ‘Hook, Line And Sinker’ at Reading Festival. Built on a sludgy bass riff and a pounding rhythm from drummer Ben Thatcher, the track featured a falsetto chorus in which Kerr sang “Say my name again/ You’re caught in the middle”.

Other than their Eden Sessions gig, Royal Blood are also set to play the Governors Ball with other festival dates set to be announced soon.