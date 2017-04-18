Royal Blood announce intimate UK tour

The returning rock duo will be supported by Black Honey

Royal Blood have announced details of an intimate 2017 UK tour kicking off next month. Full dates and ticket details are below.

To launch their long-awaited new album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’, the returning Brighton rock duo will be hitting the road for four shows in Cambridge, Newcastle, Southampton and Leicester – alongside their upcoming UK shows at Glastonbury.

The band will be joined by Black Honey and tickets will be limited to two per order.

Royal Blood’s full upcoming UK tour dates are below, with tickets to the four new shows on sale from 9am on Friday 28 April. Tickets will be available here.

Wednesday May 17 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thursday May 18 – Newcastle O2 Academy

Friday May 19 – Southampton O2 Guildhall

Saturday May 20 – Leicester O2 Academy

Thursday June 22 – Eden Sessions

Friday June 23 – Sunday June 25 – Glastonbury Festival

After unveiling their comeback single ‘Lights Out‘, Royal Blood will release new album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ on June 16. The tracklist is below:

1. How Did We Get So Dark?

2. Lights Out

3. I Only Lie When I Love You

4. She’s Creeping

5. Look Like You Know

6. Where Are You Now?

7. Don’t Tell

8. Hook, Line and Sinker

9. Hole In Your Heart

10. Sleep