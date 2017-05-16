Royal Blood announce massive UK arena tour

The Brighton rock duo play the biggest shows of their career

Royal Blood have announced details of a lengthy UK arena tour for 2017. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The returning Brighton rock duo, who are gearing up to release their second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark‘ on June 16, will follow up their current run of intimate UK shows and massive festival dates with the biggest UK headline shows of their career – taking in arenas form around the country and including a gig at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Royal Blood’s full upcoming UK tour dates are below, with tickets to the new November shows on sale from 9am on Friday May 26 and available here.

Wednesday May 17 2017 – CAMBRIDGE Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thursday May 18 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Friday May 19 2017 – SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall Southampton

Saturday May 20 2017 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Thursday June 22 2017 – ST AUSTELL Eden Project

Monday November 13 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday November 14 2017 – READING Rivermead

Thursday November 16 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Friday November 17 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Saturday November 18 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Monday November 20 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Friday November 24 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Saturday November 25 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sunday November 26 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Tuesday November 28 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Wednesday November 29 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Speaking to NME about the inspiration behind ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’, the band revealed that it was inspired by relationships.

When put to the band that tracks like ‘I Only Lie When I Love You’, ‘She’s Creeping’, and ‘Hole In Your Heart’ make the record feel like a ‘break-up’ album, frontman Mike Kerr replied: “It’s been three years, you know? So I’ve had relationships throughout that period. It’s a subject matter I love writing about. It comes quite naturally to me. I definitely don’t believe in writing about one person in particular or one experience because it kind of ruins it. Talking about lyrics and explaining songs – to me, you sabotage your art.”