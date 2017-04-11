Royal Blood announce second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’

It's the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut

Royal Blood have announced details of the second album.

The band have confirmed that the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut will be titled ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ and will be released on June 16.

The Brighton duo uploaded a video to Twitter earlier today in which they create a mural of what appears to be the album’s artwork. The clip is soundtracked by new music. Watch beneath.

Last December, the band shared a trailer video teasing their new album.

Frontman Mike Kerr previously spoke about the new album, saying: “We had a warehouse space in Burbank [in California] and it was great. We’d party at night and write all day. By that point, we felt the record was coming together and there was a bit of a theme between the songs.”

Kerr added that the band wrote around 50 songs for the album with the motto “anything you’re not proud of, bin it” – with the results proving “way sexier, more confident sounding” than their debut.

Asked if their second album would feature more piano, drummer Ben Thatcher said: “We’re not turning into Keane, put it that way. We’re still bringing the rock n’ roll.”

Last year they performed a new track called ‘Hook, Line And Sinker’ at Reading Festival. Built on a sludgy bass riff and a pounding rhythm from drummer Ben Thatcher, the track featured a falsetto chorus in which Kerr sang “Say my name again/ You’re caught in the middle.”

This year, they are already confirmed to be playing festival sets at Nos Alive 2017 and Eden Sessions.