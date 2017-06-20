Royal Blood beating Lorde and Nickelback to UK albums number one spot

Duo's new record 'How Did We Get So Dark' ahead of 'Melodrama' and 'Feed The Machine' in midweek chart

Royal Blood are on course to reach number one in the UK albums chart this week, beating both Lorde and Nickelback to the top spot.

The Brighton duo released their second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark’ last Friday (June 16), the same day that New Zealand pop sensation Lorde dropped her own second LP ‘Melodrama’ and Nickelback released their ninth studio record ‘Feed The Machine’.

Royal Blood are currently sitting at top spot in the midweek chart update, ahead of Ed Sheeran’s ‘÷’ at second spot, Nickelback at number three, Rag’N’Bone Man’s ‘Human’ at four and Lorde at number five.

Other new entries include Fleet Foxes‘ ‘Crack-Up’ at number eight, Ride’s ‘Weather Diaries’ at number 11, Goldie‘s ‘The Journey Man’ at 28 and Beth Ditto‘s solo debut ‘Fake Sugar’ at 29.

It would be Royal Blood’s second consecutive UK number one album after their self-titled debut reached the top spot in 2014.

Royal Blood recently explained David Bowie’s influence on their new album. Frontman Mike Kerr said: “We did the Bowie thing at one point where you get 10 microphones, all about three foot apart going on and on and on,” he said. “And then they all have a gate on them, so the louder you sing, the further the mic picks up, that was amazing.”

Lorde, meanwhile, appears on the cover of this week’s NME. Read her full interview here.

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger made headlines this week by slamming Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, arguing that his band are a “gimmick” and describing his side-project Stone Sour as “Nickelback Lite”.

Kroeger said of Stone Sour: “They’re trying to be Nickelback… They’re okay, but they’re not as good as Nickelback.”