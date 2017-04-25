Royal Blood debut new songs at intimate Brighton homecoming gig

The duo ripped through an 11-song set in their south coast hometown.

Royal Blood debuted several new songs during their intimate homecoming gig in Brighton last night (April 24).

The duo played new songs ‘Lights Out and ‘Where Are You Now?’ live for the first time. They also debuted two previously unheard songs from their upcoming album, ‘I Only Lie When I Love You’ and ‘She’s Creeping’.

Check out the band’s full setlist, and fan-shot footage below.

‘Where Are You Now?’

‘Lights Out’

‘Figure It Out’

‘I Only Lie When I Love You’

‘Come On Over’

‘She’s Creeping’

‘Little Monster’

‘Hook, Line & Sinker’

‘Loose Change’

‘Ten Tonne Skeleton’

‘Out of the Black’

The Brighton duo also recently announced details of an intimate UK tour kicking off next month.

They will be hitting the road for four shows in Cambridge, Newcastle, Southampton and Leicester – alongside their upcoming UK shows at Glastonbury.

The band will be joined by Black Honey and tickets will be limited to two per order.

They will play:

Wednesday May 17 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thursday May 18 – Newcastle O2 Academy

Friday May 19 – Southampton O2 Guildhall

Saturday May 20 – Leicester O2 Academy

After unveiling their comeback single ‘Lights Out‘, Royal Blood will release new album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ on June 16. The tracklist is below:

1. How Did We Get So Dark?

2. Lights Out

3. I Only Lie When I Love You

4. She’s Creeping

5. Look Like You Know

6. Where Are You Now?

7. Don’t Tell

8. Hook, Line and Sinker

9. Hole In Your Heart

10. Sleep

Speaking to NME for this week’s cover story, they opened up about the gruelling touring schedule that followed their debut album, leading to illness and hospitalisation.

Frontman Mike Kerr said: “The work and the schedule was insane, but there really wasn’t a low moment. We thought, ‘This doesn’t happen to any band ever, so let’s just enjoy it.’ If it ends tomorrow, at least we can look back on it and be like, ‘Well, we took everything we could have possibly squeezed out of this’.”

“We didn’t get any sleep,” Kerr added. “We all ended up ill and we all got hospitalised twice. Our sound guy lost a testicle… What I will say is that he had it surgically removed and that night mixed the show. Drugged out. And I don’t think it ever sounded so good.”