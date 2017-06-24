Royal Blood on being supported by At The Drive-In: ‘We’re still going to fanboy over them’

'They are the hot girl at school who said 'yes, I will come to the prom with you'

Royal Blood have spoken of the honour of having At The Drive-In support them on their upcoming UK tour – saying that they’re ‘still going to fanboy over them’. Watch our video interview with the band above.

The rock duo were speaking to NME backstage at Glastonbury 2017 before they stormed the Pyramid Stage for a fan-pleasing set, just as it was announced that their acclaimed second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?‘ hit the No.1 spot.

As attention turned to their upcoming UK arena tour, the band revealed that excitement at being supported by their heroes, rock veterans At The Drive-In.

“It is a headfuck,” frontman Mike Kerr told NME. “They’ve been such a massive influence over us, and we’e always looked up to them and still do. It’s kind of weird, but it’s also kind of awesome that we get to put on a show together. We’re still going to fanboy over them.”

Drummer Ben Thatcher added: “They’re the hot girl at the school disco or prom. She said ‘yes’. She will come to the prom with us. “

Speaking of what else to expect from the tour, Kerr added: “We’ve seen the plans, it’s going to be pretty epic. It’s pretty big. I don’t want to give it away but it’s somewhere between ‘Spinal Tap’ and ‘Gladiators’ – the TV programme. Maybe we’ll get Wolf to introduce us, or John Anderson.”

Royal Blood’s upcoming UK arena tour dates with Black Honey and At The Drive-In are below. Tickets are available here.

Monday November 13 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday November 14 2017 – READING Rivermead

Thursday November 16 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Friday November 17 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Saturday November 18 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Monday November 20 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Friday November 24 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Saturday November 25 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sunday November 26 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Tuesday November 28 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Wednesday November 29 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre