Royal Blood on being supported by At The Drive-In: ‘We’re still going to fanboy over them’
'They are the hot girl at school who said 'yes, I will come to the prom with you'
Royal Blood have spoken of the honour of having At The Drive-In support them on their upcoming UK tour – saying that they’re ‘still going to fanboy over them’. Watch our video interview with the band above.
The rock duo were speaking to NME backstage at Glastonbury 2017 before they stormed the Pyramid Stage for a fan-pleasing set, just as it was announced that their acclaimed second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?‘ hit the No.1 spot.
As attention turned to their upcoming UK arena tour, the band revealed that excitement at being supported by their heroes, rock veterans At The Drive-In.
“It is a headfuck,” frontman Mike Kerr told NME. “They’ve been such a massive influence over us, and we’e always looked up to them and still do. It’s kind of weird, but it’s also kind of awesome that we get to put on a show together. We’re still going to fanboy over them.”
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Drummer Ben Thatcher added: “They’re the hot girl at the school disco or prom. She said ‘yes’. She will come to the prom with us. “
Speaking of what else to expect from the tour, Kerr added: “We’ve seen the plans, it’s going to be pretty epic. It’s pretty big. I don’t want to give it away but it’s somewhere between ‘Spinal Tap’ and ‘Gladiators’ – the TV programme. Maybe we’ll get Wolf to introduce us, or John Anderson.”
Royal Blood’s upcoming UK arena tour dates with Black Honey and At The Drive-In are below. Tickets are available here.
Monday November 13 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday November 14 2017 – READING Rivermead
Thursday November 16 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena
Friday November 17 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena
Saturday November 18 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena
Monday November 20 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace
Friday November 24 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro
Saturday November 25 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
Sunday November 26 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena
Tuesday November 28 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC
Wednesday November 29 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre