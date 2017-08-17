Royal Blood discuss meeting Brad Pitt at Glastonbury 2017

Royal Blood have spoken out about the surreal experience of being watched by Brad Pitt during their Glastonbury 2017 performance.

It was a busy festival for Pitt. The actor was first on site with Tilda Swinton to promote the premiere of ‘Okja’, and was also noticed watching Kris Kristofferson‘s set on the Pyramid Stage. Not only that, but he also caught Royal Blood’s Pyramid Stage slot – and even posed for a photo with them backstage.

Congratulations to our competition winner – William Bradley Pitt. A post shared by Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

“Brad said he enjoyed the show,” frontman Mike Kerr told Kerrang in a new interview. “It was more important to have my parents there than him, though.”

Drummer Ben Thatcher added: “I mean we meet a lot of strange and wonderful people, so I guess he was another to add to the list.”

Speaking of the “overwhelming experience” of Glastonbury in general, Mike said: “It got us into a gear that it’s difficult to come down from, because it was such a massive moment for the band and there was so much going on.

“It was the biggest gig we’d ever played at that point, our first time on the Pyramid Stage, my parents were watching, Brad Pitt was with them, the record went to number one…”