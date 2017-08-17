Royal Blood discuss meeting Brad Pitt at Glastonbury 2017
Royal Blood have spoken out about the surreal experience of being watched by Brad Pitt during their Glastonbury 2017 performance.
It was a busy festival for Pitt. The actor was first on site with Tilda Swinton to promote the premiere of ‘Okja’, and was also noticed watching Kris Kristofferson‘s set on the Pyramid Stage. Not only that, but he also caught Royal Blood’s Pyramid Stage slot – and even posed for a photo with them backstage.
“Brad said he enjoyed the show,” frontman Mike Kerr told Kerrang in a new interview. “It was more important to have my parents there than him, though.”
Drummer Ben Thatcher added: “I mean we meet a lot of strange and wonderful people, so I guess he was another to add to the list.”
Speaking of the “overwhelming experience” of Glastonbury in general, Mike said: “It got us into a gear that it’s difficult to come down from, because it was such a massive moment for the band and there was so much going on.
“It was the biggest gig we’d ever played at that point, our first time on the Pyramid Stage, my parents were watching, Brad Pitt was with them, the record went to number one…”
Royal Blood’s upcoming UK arena tour dates with Black Honey and At The Drive-In are below. Tickets are available here.
Monday November 13 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday November 14 2017 – READING Rivermead
Thursday November 16 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena
Friday November 17 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena
Saturday November 18 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena
Monday November 20 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace
Friday November 24 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro
Saturday November 25 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
Sunday November 26 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena
Tuesday November 28 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC
Wednesday November 29 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre