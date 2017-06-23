Fans react to Royal Blood’s “bloody insane” Pyramid Stage set at Glastonbury 2017

The Brighton duo tore up Worthy Farm's biggest stage with a storming performance earlier this evening (June 23)

Fans have praised Royal Blood‘s thunderous set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017, which took place earlier this evening (June 23).

The Brighton duo took to Worthy Farm’s biggest stage for their hour-long set at 5:45pm, drawing a sizable crowd to the festival’s main arena.

The band had extra reason to celebrate too, having just discovered that they’d bagged the number one album spot in the UK charts with their second studio album ‘How Did We Get So Dark’.

Royal Blood then proceeded to deliver a storming set that included some of the biggest songs from the new album and their 2014 self-titled debut, including ‘Lights Out’, ‘Work It Out’ and ‘Loose Change’.

Having also been live-streamed on the BBC’s Glastonbury website, fans registered their delight at Royal Blood’s performance during and immediately after the set.

One Twitter user said that the band played “an absolute blinder,” while another lauded the set as “bloody insane.” Mike West, meanwhile, declared: “Royal Blood … that is what you call nailing it! Absolutely brilliant.”

See a selection of tweets reacting to Royal Blood’s Pyramid Stage set below.

The xx are set to follow Royal Blood on the Pyramid Stage at 7:30pm, before headliners Radiohead deliver what’s sure to be a memorable performance at 9:30pm.

Stay tuned to NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from across Glastonbury 2017.