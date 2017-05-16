Track will feature on band's second album 'How Did We Get So Dark'

Royal Blood have shared a new track called ‘Hook, Line & Sinker’. Scroll below to watch its video.

The Brighton rock duo are gearing up to release their second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark‘ on June 16.

Having already unveiled lead single ‘Lights Out’, the band have now released its follow-up track. Find ‘Hook, Line & Sinker’ on iTunes. It was premiered by Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 radio show.

The band’s video for the track shows one of the band’s chaotic live performances. Watch beneath.

Earlier today, the band announced a lengthy UK arena tour for 2017.

The album tracklist is below in full:

1. How Did We Get So Dark?

2. Lights Out

3. I Only Lie When I Love You

4. She’s Creeping

5. Look Like You Know

6. Where Are You Now?

7. Don’t Tell

8. Hook, Line & Sinker

9. Hole In Your Heart

10. Sleep Speaking to NME about the inspiration behind ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’, the band revealed that it was inspired by relationships. When put to the band that tracks like ‘I Only Lie When I Love You’, ‘She’s Creeping’, and ‘Hole In Your Heart’ make the record feel like a ‘break-up’ album, frontman Mike Kerr replied: “It’s been three years, you know? So I’ve had relationships throughout that period. It’s a subject matter I love writing about. It comes quite naturally to me. I definitely don’t believe in writing about one person in particular or one experience because it kind of ruins it. Talking about lyrics and explaining songs – to me, you sabotage your art.”