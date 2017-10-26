Watch Royal Blood’s bizarre yet epic new video for ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’

Featuring fast cars, guns and a ton of bunnies

Royal Blood have shared the new video for their single ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ – watch the rabbit-filled clip below.

The Brighton duo have released the visuals for the title track of their second album, which came out back in June.

In the curious new video – directed by The Sacred Egg, who were also behind the video for Royal Blood’s ‘Lights Out’ – a future dystopia is presented where rabbits have become a valuable commodity – so much so that people are willing to steal and kill in order to get their hands on bunnies.

Later in the video, Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher appear to take on the villain of the piece in an all-action, car chase thriller – watch the clip for ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ below.

Royal Blood will set out on a UK and Ireland tour next month – see their full live itinerary below.

November

13 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

14 – Reading, Rivermead (SOLD OUT)

16 – Manchester, Arena

17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

20 – London, Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)

21 – London, Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)

22 – London, Alexandra Palace (ADDED DATE)

24 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

25 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

26 – Dublin, 3Arena

28 – Bournemouth, BIC (SOLD OUT)

29 – Brighton, Centre (SOLD OUT)