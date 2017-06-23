Royal Blood respond to claims that they could headline Glastonbury in the future

Royal Blood have responded to claims by Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis that they could rise up to headline in future. Watch our video interview with the band above.

The rock duo were speaking to NME backstage at Glastonbury 2017 before they stormed the Pyramid Stage for a fan-pleasing set, just as it was announced that their acclaimed second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?‘ hit the No.1 spot.

Earlier this year when we asked Eavis who could headline Glasto in the future, she replied: “Royal Blood and Alt-J. There are bands that are really, really big that are coming through rapidly, and could easily be there in a couple of years.”

When we put the claims to the band, frontman Mike Kerr told NME: “I think we’re still getting used to the idea that people come to our shows and that people have nice stuff to say about us. But yeah, it’s amazing.

“We’re a very small gang and we do this for very simple reasons. When we began, we didn’t have any real ambitions or goals for it other than to make music that got us really excited and was really fun to play. By doing that and seeing these opportunities present themselves and just following the rabbit trail… We didn’t expect it, we didn’t even think of it. We just have fun in our own little world. Even today when we’re playing on the Pyramid Stage, it’s about me and Ben having our own little party up there.”

Asked about what their prestigious slot on the Pyramid Stage playing two bands beneath the headline this year meant to them, Kerr replied: “I can’t think of anything more important or anything that’s been on this scale before. It’s an honour to be playing on that stage today.”

The first day of Glastonbury 2017 continues tonight with sets from Lorde, The xx, Major Lazer, Flaming Lips, Radiohead and many more. Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews and more from Glasto.