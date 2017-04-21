Royal Blood talk illness, hospitalisation and their sound guy losing a testicle

Duo speak to NME in exclusive new interview

Royal Blood have spoken about the gruelling touring schedule that followed their debut album, leading to illness and hospitalisation.

The band’s self-titled debut came out in 2014 and will be followed by second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ on June 16.

According to Songkick, Royal Blood travelled 236,380 miles and played hundreds of shows in support of their debut during a two and a half year period.

Speaking to NME for this week’s cover story, frontman Mike Kerr said: “The work and the schedule was insane, but there really wasn’t a low moment. We thought, ‘This doesn’t happen to any band ever, so let’s just enjoy it.’ If it ends tomorrow, at least we can look back on it and be like, ‘Well, we took everything we could have possibly squeezed out of this.’”

“We didn’t get any sleep,” Kerr added. “We all ended up ill and we all got hospitalised twice. Our sound guy lost a testicle… What I will say is that he had it surgically removed and that night mixed the show. Drugged out. And I don’t think it ever sounded so good.”

Of the final show of their tour, Kerr said: “Afterwards, I remember just slamming my bass into the door and it splitting into 10 pieces. It felt like the end of that album. We were ready to close that chapter. I genuinely didn’t smash my bass in a ‘this will be cool’ way; it was more like, ‘I need to destroy this machine and start again.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, the duo discuss how their new album was inspired by relationships, break-ups and Daft Punk.

