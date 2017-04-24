Royal Blood to play intimate homecoming gig in Brighton tonight (April 24)

Duo feature on the cover of this week's NME

Royal Blood have announced a comeback show in Brighton tonight (April 24).

This week’s NME cover stars posted a message on Facebook announcing the homecoming show at Concorde 2. Tickets are available from Resident Brighton on a first come, first served basis and are limited to one ticket per person.

Tickets will only be valid with the accompanying wristband which will be issued upon purchase in-store at Resident.

The Brighton duo also recently announced details of an intimate 2017 UK tour kicking off next month.

They will be hitting the road for four shows in Cambridge, Newcastle, Southampton and Leicester – alongside their upcoming UK shows at Glastonbury.

The band will be joined by Black Honey and tickets will be limited to two per order.

They will play:

Wednesday May 17 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thursday May 18 – Newcastle O2 Academy

Friday May 19 – Southampton O2 Guildhall

Saturday May 20 – Leicester O2 Academy

After unveiling their comeback single ‘Lights Out‘, Royal Blood will release new album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ on June 16. The tracklist is below:

1. How Did We Get So Dark?

2. Lights Out

3. I Only Lie When I Love You

4. She’s Creeping

5. Look Like You Know

6. Where Are You Now?

7. Don’t Tell

8. Hook, Line and Sinker

9. Hole In Your Heart

10. Sleep

Speaking to NME for this week’s cover story, they opened up about the gruelling touring schedule that followed their debut album, leading to illness and hospitalisation.

Frontman Mike Kerr said: “The work and the schedule was insane, but there really wasn’t a low moment. We thought, ‘This doesn’t happen to any band ever, so let’s just enjoy it.’ If it ends tomorrow, at least we can look back on it and be like, ‘Well, we took everything we could have possibly squeezed out of this’.”

“We didn’t get any sleep,” Kerr added. “We all ended up ill and we all got hospitalised twice. Our sound guy lost a testicle… What I will say is that he had it surgically removed and that night mixed the show. Drugged out. And I don’t think it ever sounded so good.”