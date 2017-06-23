Watch Royal Blood toast number one album with champagne during Glastonbury set

Brighton rock duo played the Pyramid Stage on Friday afternoon (June 23)

Royal Blood celebrated reaching number one in the UK albums chart during their Glastonbury appearance earlier today (June 23).

The Brighton duo released their second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark’ last week (June 16), earning them their second consecutive UK number one after beating both Nickelback and Lorde to the top spot.

Playing the Pyramid Stage this afternoon, Royal Blood took time out from their set to celebrate the news, clinking bottles of champagne and hugging each other.

“Just excuse us for one second because we just found out our album is at number one,” frontman Mike Kerr told the crowd. “For the sake of rock and roll, we owe this to ourselves so just bear with us for two seconds.”

Watch in the clip below:

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See also: The story of Glastonbury 2017 in pictures

The Haçienda Classic kicked the festival off at the Pyramid Stage on Friday, delivered a set of orchestra-rave mash-ups. Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook and UK soul star Rowetta lead a minute’s silence for those who lost their lives in the Manchester and London attacks and the tragic victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Meanwhile, headlines have been dominated by Johnny Depp’s comments about Trump at the festival. The Edward Scissorhands and Pirates Of The Caribbean star was addressing the audience at the Cineramageddon stage on Thursday night before a screening of his 2004 film The Libertine when he made headlines by joking that “maybe it’s time” that an actor once more assassinated the President of the United States.

Radiohead headline the Pyramid Stage this evening.