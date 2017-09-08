Royal Blood spokesperson responds to claims they’re on U2’s new album

Reports recently suggested that the Brighton duo would appear on 'Songs of Experience'

It has been clarified that Royal Blood will not appear on U2‘s upcoming new album despite recent reports.

This week saw U2 return with new single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ from forthcoming album ‘Songs Of Experience’, which will be released on December 1.

In their reporting of U2’s new record, Pitchfork recently claimed that the LP would include “contributions from Royal Blood” as well as OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Jacknife Lee and Steve Lillywhite.

A press representative for Royal Blood has since told NME that this is “incorrect information”.

Earlier this summer, Royal Blood discussed what it’s like to hang out with U2. “Yes, I talked to Bono! He’s a lovely man! I’ve got some time for him,” drummer Ben Thatcher said. “I didn’t think I would gel as well as I did with him. I even got invited on his boat down the Thames. Of course, I went! He was DJing. He is a legend.”

Meanwhile, U2’s new album is the follow-up and companion release to 2014’s ‘Songs Of Innocence‘.

The band have been teasing fans of its release by sending them mysterious letters in the post, before unveiling surprise comeback track ‘The Blackout’ in August.

Speaking to the New York Times about the band’s new record, The Edge said they wanted the album “to be played by people in a bar in 25 years”.