Rumours circulate of Elbow and Arcade Fire secret sets at Glastonbury 2017

Who will be taking to The Park Stage tonight?

Rumours are circulating that either Elbow or Arcade Fire might perform a secret set at Glastonbury today (Friday June 23).

Among the many rumours of bands tipped to appear for surprise performances this weekend, one of the most anticipated empty slots to fill is the ‘To Be Announced’ space on The Park Stage at 7.30pm tonight.

Today has seen a new wave of rumours spread that festival veterans Elbow would be taking slot, with Glastonbury rumour account ‘GlastoSecrets’ claiming to be ‘90% sure’ that it would be Guy Garvey and co. There are also Elbow t-shirts on sale at the merchandise stalls.

Glasto-favourites Arcade Fire have been rumoured for some weeks now, due to a gap in their schedule, the fact they’re playing the UK next week and that they played a secret set at Primavera Sound festival earlier this month. Not only that but guitarist Richard Reed sent a teasing Tweet about something Glastonbury-related

As well as many whisperings heard around site, rumours have also been spreading across Twitter:

The other big secret set to look out for this weekend is the 5.30pm slot on The Park Stage on Sunday – with acts for that slot including The Maccabees, The Killers and Queens Of The Stone Age.

After an emotional opening set and tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze and London and Manchester terror attacks from Hacienda Classical featuring Peter Hook, the main first day of Glastonbury 2017 continues today with a headline performance from Radiohead, as well as The xx, Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Lorde and many more. Check back at NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from Glastonbury 2017.