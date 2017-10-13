Fans thought that Catfish & The Bottlemen had split up and they were not happy…

Fans took to Twitter to react

Catfish & The Bottlemen fans took to Twitter to react amid rumours that the band had split up – however, NME has since learned that they are not true.

The band, who in the past year have played their biggest headline shows at Wembley Arena and London’s Community Festival, were the subject of rumour on Twitter last night when fans feared that they had called it a day:

Fans will be relieved to hear that NME has since been informed that Catfish & The Bottlemen have not in fact split up.

After releasing ‘The Ride‘ last year, the band declared that they were “ready to go” with their new album.

“The end of the year is when we’re supposed to start recording but I think we’ll be done by then,” frontman Van McCann told Newsbeat back in March. “I don’t know when we’ll be allowed but we’re ready to go, I’ve got the songs.

“We’d release an album every six months if we could but you’ve got to take them around the world and stick to the schedule.”

Having just completed a lengthy US arena tour in support of Green Day, Catfish & The Bottlemen currently have no further 2017 tour dates announced.