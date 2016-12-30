Run-DMC file $50 million lawsuit against Amazon and Walmart

Rap group will co-headline the Isle Of Wight Festival in 2017

Run-DMC rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels has filed a $50m (£40.7m) lawsuit against a number of retailers for allegedly unlawfully using the group’s name on items of clothing.

McDaniels, who owns a firm named Run-DMC Brand, made the allegations in a complaint filed in the US District Court in Manhattan.

He said that products, which include T-shirts and hats, sold by Amazon, Walmart and other stores violated federal trademark and New York competition laws.

The rapper also accused the corporate giants of “advertising, selling, manufacturing, promoting and distributing multiple products” in the group’s trademarked name without his consent.

McDaniels said the brand was “extremely valuable” and had been legitimately licensed to various manufacturers including sportswear firm Adidas, itself the subject of one of Run-DMC’s most successful songs, reports BBC News.

The rapper said the brand has generated more than $100m (£80m) in revenue since its inception in 1981.

Earlier this year, McDaniels revealed how listening to Sarah McLachlan’s ballad ‘Angel’ prevented him from committing suicide.

The rapper wrote in his autobiography Ten Ways Not To Commit Suicide: “I cannot over-emphasise how important that song was to me in the midst of my depression. ‘Angel’ kept me serene even when every fibre of my person was screaming for me to lose it and made me believe that I could soldier through.”

Run-DMC and David Guetta are set to co-headline next year’s Isle of Wight Festival, joining Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart on the 2017 bill.

The Isle of Wight Festival takes place from June 8-11 at Seaclose Park, Newport. It was previously reported that the festival could be cancelled next year.

Bastille, George Ezra, Rag’n’Bone Man and Jack Savoretti have also been added to the line-up.

Isle of Wight festival originally ran between 1968 and 1970 before being revived in 2002. This year’s festival saw 58,000 attend to see headline sets from Status Quo, Faithless, Stereophonics, The Who, Richard Ashcroft, Queen + Adam Lambert and Ocean Colour Scene. Other past headliners include David Bowie, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Blur, Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones.