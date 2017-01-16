Run The Jewels announce UK and Ireland tour

The rap duo bring 'RTJ3' to these shores in March

Run The Jewels have announced details of UK and Ireland tour dates. Check them out below.

The hip-hop duo recently made waves when they released their brilliant new album ‘RTJ3’ three weeks early on Christmas Day.

In our 5/5 review of the record, we wrote: “Amidst all the braggadocio and rapper-wounding one-liners, ‘RTJ1’ and ‘RTJ2’ always maintained a rage against machine, but the slow-motion horror-show of the last 12 months has focused Mike and El-P’s political ire like never before. Trump, police brutality, viral poverty and America’s accelerating descent into darkness are all grist for the mill – hip-hop has seldom sounded this righteous since Public Enemy.

“‘RTJ3’ is purpose-built to inspire and soundtrack insurrection over the coming months and years – as El-P scowls on ‘Thieves! (Screamed The Ghost)’, “Fear’s been the law for so long rage feels like therapy”. Not that you’re ever at risk of enduring a worthy, hectoring lecture. There’s tonnes of fun to be had from absorbing the duo’s fury, and El-P’s sci-fi beats are as thrillingly big ‘n’ bad as ever. But if 2017’s nightmarish status quo has you feeling powerless, anxious or alone, ‘RTJ3’ is the therapeutic rallying cry you need right now.”

To celebrate, the band will be hitting Europe for a tour in March – calling at Belfast, Dublin, Manchester and London. Full dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday 20 January.

Wed March 29 2017 – BELFAST Limelight

Thu March 30 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Fri March 31 2017 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Sat April 01 2017 – LONDON Roundhouse