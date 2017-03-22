Run The Jewels confirm Glastonbury 2017 appearance

Rap duo leaked the news during an email to fans

Run The Jewels appear to have confirmed that they will be playing this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The hip-hop duo, consisting of Killer Mike and El-P, released their third album ‘Run The Jewels 3’ last December. They previously played Glastonbury in 2015.

Dropping their video for ‘Legend Has It’ earlier today, the band also sent an email to fans in which they list Glastonbury among festivals they’ll be playing this summer. See in the tweet below.

Glastonbury 2017 will take place at Worthy Farm, Somerset from 23-25 June.

The full Glastonbury 2017 line-up is expected to be revealed this month, with its three headliners already confirmed as Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

Radiohead are rumoured to be planning a special set to honour the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’ during their headline performance.

Various “leaked” line-ups have circulated the internet, leading organiser Emily Eavis to recently dismiss them as “fake news”.

This week has seen Nile Rodgers confirm himself for Glastonbury 2017, while Wiley has also confirmed himself for the festival. The Avalanches appear to have also leaked that they will be performing, while country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play.

Meanwhile, Diana Ross is no longer rumoured to perform on the Sunday ‘legends’ slot.

Last month, the Glastonbury bosses told NME that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands to play’ this year and that they’d be introducing the new area of a ‘drive-in cinema‘.