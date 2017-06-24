Run The Jewels to dedicate Glastonbury 2017 set to Killer Mike’s mother who died this week

'I love you girl. I miss you. I adore you'

Killer Mike has revealed that Run The Jewels will be dedicating their set today at Glastonbury 2017 to his mother, who died earlier this week.

The hip-hop duo are booked to perform at 4.15pm on Saturday at the festival’s Pyramid Stage, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn set to introduce the group before their performance.

After RTJ vowed to play Glastonbury in spite of the bad news, now Mike has again honoured his mother and said that today’s main stage set will be for her.

“I’m doing this show today for you girl,” he wrote on Instagram. “‘You gotta grind Michael. Don’t let no nigga front u shit. Be a man’. Your voice and those words Never ever leave me. I am haunted in the best way by your drive to not be a sucker for anyone. I love you girl. I miss you. I adore you.”

Confirming his mother’s death on Instagram, Mike wrote: “My mother has transitioned to be with our ancestors. All those who believe as I do know energy cannot be destroyed only transformed. I pray she is with our elders in someway and that peace and harmony follow them wherever their souls may roam. I love u Denise with all my heart and soul i do! Your children are successful, your house is in order. Your legacy is intact. You are the reason I know with no doubt in my heart My God is A Black Woman. Goodbye Mom”

