Run The Jewels’ El-P shares clip of ‘rejected’ score for ‘Blade Runner 2049’ trailer

Run The Jewels’ El-P has shared a clip of his ‘rejected’ score for the soundtrack of Blade Runner 2049.

Posting on Instagram, the rapper offered a brief sample of appropriately dark and brooding synths, and described the demo as an “honor”.

“Here is a snippet of my rejected (or ignored) blade runner 2049 trailer score”, he captioned the Instagram post.

“Honestly even being asked to demo it up was an honor. all synths done on the yamaha cs80, which as you may know is the same synth vangelis used for the original.”

Before the Instagram post, he had previously teased the recording on Twitter.

“Some day i’ll put out my Bladerunner 2049 trailer score. yes they asked me and yes it was rejected (or ignored). happy they asked though”, he wrote.

Blade Runner 2049 is set to hit cinemas next month, and will see Ryan Gosling star as Officer K, alongside Harrison Ford’s hugely anticipated return as Rick Deckard.

The sci-fi film also sees Jared Leto star as replicant creator Niander Wallace, with the actor reportedly blinding himself for the role by wearing contact lenses that heavily limited his sight.

Director Dennis Villeneuve also previously revealed that David Bowie had originally been his first choice for Leto’s role, before the music icon’s death from cancer in January 2016.

Blade Runner: 2049 hits UK cinemas on October 6 2017.